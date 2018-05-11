Indian judokas win 3 medals on 1st day of Asian Cadet Judo Championships

New Delhi: Rohini S Mohite and Tababi Devi Thanjam won gold medals, while Harish settled for bronze on the opening day of the Asian Cadet Judo Championships in Lebanon.

Competing in the Cadets championship, Rohini from Maharashtra won gold in the 40kg category, while Tababi Devi Thanjam of Manipur emerged champion in the 44kg category.

Tababi Devi had also won gold at Asian Cadet Judo Championships last year in Kyrgyzstan.

Harish, who hails from Haryana, won bronze in the 50kg category.

India has sent a 40-member team for the 12th Asian Cadet Judo Championships and 19th Asian Junior Judo Championships.