Indian judokas win 9 medals in Asian Cadet and Junior Championships

New Delhi: Indian judokas returned with a rich medal haul, bagging three golds, two silvers and four bronze medals in the 12th Asian Cadet and 19th Asian Junior Judo Championships.

Rohini Sambhaji Mohite (40kg) and Tababi Devi Thanjam (44kg) clinched the gold medals in cadet category, while Pinckey Balhara (52kg) won the yellow metal in junior. The tournament was held in Lebanon from May 10th to 13th.

Shiva Kumar (55kg) and Mohsin Gulab Ali (60kg) bagged the silver medals, while Krishna Faujdar (44kg), Tulika Maan (78kg) and Harshdeep Singh Brar (81kg) won bronze in junior category and Harish (50kg) won the bronze in cadet.