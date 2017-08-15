close
Indian men’s hockey team wins away series in Holland

Gurjant Singh and Mandeep Singh scored a goal apiece in the winning cause. Led by Manpreet Singh, the team on Saturday night featured nine players from the junior team, but still beat an experienced Holland squad through goals from Gurjant (4th minute) and Mandeep (51).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 14:16
Indian men’s hockey team wins away series in Holland

New Delhi: In a great piece of news from the world of hockey, the Indian men’s hockey team beat Holland 2-1 in Amsterdam. It is a fine effort considering that over the years Holland has been a stronger outfit than India, the visitors pulled off an upset against the world number four outfit against all the odds. Also, Holland had the advantage of being on home turf.

Eventually with the win in the second match of the series, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match battle.

Gurjant Singh and Mandeep Singh scored a goal apiece in the winning cause. Led by Manpreet Singh, the team on Saturday night featured nine players from the junior team, but still beat an experienced Holland squad through goals from Gurjant (4th minute) and Mandeep (51).

"I think we played well in all departments to win against the Netherlands. They are a very experienced team with more than eight players with over 100 International Caps. So, to beat them we had to come up with something special. 

"I am very happy with the way the entire team performed as one unit especially the players making their debut. They showed no sign of nervousness and played with a lot of confidence," said an elated skipper Manpreet after the series win. (With wires inputs)

