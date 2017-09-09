Indian sports fraternity wishes actor Akshay Kumar on his 50th birthday

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar turned 50 on Saturday. Regarded one of the most popular Indian actors of all time, Akshay has many friends across different walks of life. He is well known in the sports fraternity as well.

In keeping with his popularity and his birthday, many Indian sports stars wished him on Twitter. Here is our pick on some of the best tweets from Indian athletes of past and present.

To one of the finest actors and a great human being, wishing a very happy birthday to @akshaykumar! #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 9, 2017

Happy Birthday @akshaykumar .

Have a wonderful day and life ahead. pic.twitter.com/v4PdjkPlYi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 9, 2017

Happy birthday Mr. Khilaadi. You're a khilaadi in every aspect of life. @akshaykumar — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 9, 2017

Akshay has been working in the movies for 26 years and first came into prominence for his model-like looks and standout stunts in the action genre back in the 1990s. Since then, he has diversified his portfolio, starring in several dramas and comedies.

He also has a sporty streak and is seen at many sporting events. He has been known to do a lot of his stunts in the movies himself and has often spoken in high regard for athletes.