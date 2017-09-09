close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Indian sports fraternity wishes actor Akshay Kumar on his 50th birthday

In keeping with his popularity and his birthday, many Indian sports stars wished him on Twitter. Here is our pick on some of the best tweets from Indian athletes of past and present.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 17:52
Indian sports fraternity wishes actor Akshay Kumar on his 50th birthday
Twitter/ Vijender Singh

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar turned 50 on Saturday. Regarded one of the most popular Indian actors of all time, Akshay has many friends across different walks of life. He is well known in the sports fraternity as well.

In keeping with his popularity and his birthday, many Indian sports stars wished him on Twitter. Here is our pick on some of the best tweets from Indian athletes of past and present.

Akshay has been working in the movies for 26 years and first came into prominence for his model-like looks and standout stunts in the action genre back in the 1990s. Since then, he has diversified his portfolio, starring in several dramas and comedies.

He also has a sporty streak and is seen at many sporting events. He has been known to do a lot of his stunts in the movies himself and has often spoken in high regard for athletes. 

TAGS

Akshay KumarSachin tendulkarHappy BirthdayTwitterVijender Singh

From Zee News

Virender Sehwag leads in whishing Parthiv Patel on completing 10,000 first-class runs
cricket

Virender Sehwag leads in whishing Parthiv Patel on completi...

James Anderson eyes becoming most successful fast bowler of all time
cricket

James Anderson eyes becoming most successful fast bowler of...

US Open 2017, women’s singles final: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
Tennis

US Open 2017, women’s singles final: Preview, live streamin...

Pakistan showers love and respect on Virat Kohli&#039;s Teachers&#039; Day tweet
cricket

Pakistan showers love and respect on Virat Kohli's Tea...

On this day in 1994, Sachin Tendulkar scored the first of his 49 ODI tons - Watch
cricket

On this day in 1994, Sachin Tendulkar scored the first of h...

Watch: England pacer James Anderson&#039;s record 500th Test wicket
cricket

Watch: England pacer James Anderson's record 500th Tes...

Manchetser United can swagger to Premier League title, says Jose Mourinho
English Premier LeagueFootball

Manchetser United can swagger to Premier League title, says...

Watch: Sri Lanka Cricket releases edited clip to clarify toss confusion
cricket

Watch: Sri Lanka Cricket releases edited clip to clarify to...

Hardik Pandya rubbishes relationship rumours with Parineeti Chopra
cricket

Hardik Pandya rubbishes relationship rumours with Parineeti...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video