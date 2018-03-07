Indian trap shooters fail to impress in ISSF Shooting World Cup

New Delhi: The Indian men`s trap team finished outside the medal rounds on Day Four of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Guadalajara. Zoravar Singh Sandhu was the best Indian finisher, shooting a score of 114 out of 125 in qualifying to end in 32nd position.

Kynan Chenai shot 107 to finish 44th while Manavjit Singh Sandhu did not finish his qualifying rounds. Luxembourg`s Lyndon Sosa won gold in the event and in the process also won the first ever World Cup medal for his nation.

Despite poor show on Day Four, India, though still top the medal standings at the half-way stage of the tournament with three gold and four bronze medals, thanks to the exploits of its young rifle and pistol shooters on the first three days of the event.Day five of the competition on Wednesday has the mixed team trap event final scheduled where India has two teams.

Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Shreyasi Singh comprise of India 1, while Kynan Chenai and Seema Tomar will make up India 2. This has so far been India`s best ever ISSF World Cup stage performance and with no less than seven medal events still lined up.