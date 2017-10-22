Indian women bag silver in Archery World Championships

Mexico City: The Indian women's compound team has bagged a silver medal after losing to Colombian rivals in the World Archery Championships here.

Eyeing India's first ever gold medal, Trisha Deb, Lily Chanu Paonam and Jyothi Surekha Vennam went down 228-234 to the fourth-seeded Colombian team of world record holder Sara Lopez, Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez in the final played yesterday.

This was India's fifth medal at the World Championships and all of them have been silver.

It was also the first time India won any medal in the compound team archery section at the World Championships.

Colombia, who landed only six arrows out of the 10-ring, took a three-point lead, 58-55, after the first six arrows and never let go to win their second ever world archery title.

Korea, represented by Song Yun Soo, So Chaewon and Choi Bomin, took bronze beating Germany 235-227.