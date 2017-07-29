close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Indian women cagers pip Kazakhstan in FIBA Asia Cup

India are now promoted to Division A for the next edition of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 23:01
Indian women cagers pip Kazakhstan in FIBA Asia Cup

Bengaluru: The Indian women's basketball team defeated Kazakhstan 75-73 in a thrilling contest to climb to Division A of the FIBA Asia Cup 2017, here on Saturday.

In the Division B final between two undefeated teams, India and Kazakhstan, it was the home team that came out victorious.

India are now promoted to Division A for the next edition of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

Kazakhstan held the size advantage over the Indian team and this was punctuated by the play of Kazakh centre Nadezhda Kondrakova. She was able to score from inside and outside to begin the game.

For India, the scoring came from a balanced team effort. Shireen was aggressive on her drives to the basket, while guards Paul Durai and Raspreet created space to knock down their jumpers.

"All the hard work over the past 5 months paid off," said India star Limaye after the thrilling victory.

Delighted with the victory, Basketball Federation of India president K Govindaraj has announced a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000 for the Indian squad.  

TAGS

India BasketballIndia vs KazakhstanFiba Asia CupPaul Duraisports news

From Zee News

India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 4 – Statistic...

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Pink Panthers...

Hungarian Grand Prix 2017, Main race: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Other Sports

Hungarian Grand Prix 2017, Main race: Live Streaming, TV Li...

Skipper Virat Kohli wants Hardik Pandya to be India&#039;s Ben Stokes
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Skipper Virat Kohli wants Hardik Pandya to be India's...

Selecting opening combination for Colombo Test is a happy headache to have, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Selecting opening combination for Colombo Test is a happy h...

IPL e-auction: BCCI reacts to Subramanian Swamy&#039;s plea in SC; says cricket is not coal
cricket

IPL e-auction: BCCI reacts to Subramanian Swamy's plea...

Inter Milan cruise past Chelsea 2-1 to win 2017 International Champions Cup
Football

Inter Milan cruise past Chelsea 2-1 to win 2017 Internation...

Hungarian Grand Prix 2017: Sebastian Vettel takes pole ahead of Kimi Raikkonen
Other Sports

Hungarian Grand Prix 2017: Sebastian Vettel takes pole ahea...

Shoaib Akhtar​ hails removal of Nawaz Sharif as PM, hopes &#039;bleeding&#039; Pakistan will move forward
cricket

Shoaib Akhtar​ hails removal of Nawaz Sharif as PM, hopes...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video