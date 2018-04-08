Indian women create history, win first team table tennis CWG gold

Indian women's table tennis team created history at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday as they beat Singapore 3-1 in the gold medal match.

It was the country's first gold medal in the women's team table tennis event in Games history.

Delhi girl Manika Batra won two matches against tough opponents and played a pivotal role in India's triumph. She put India 1-0 ahead after beating Tainwei Feng 11-8, 8-11 7-11 11-9 11-7 in the first match of the rubber.

Madhurika Patkar, however, lost the second game of the rubber. She proved to be no match for her opponent and lost 11-13 2-11 6-11 to Mengyu Yu.

Patkar, to a great extent, made amends minutes later as she combined with Mouma Das to claim the doubles match. The Indian duo won 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7 against Yihan Zhou and Mengyu Yu.

Batra then beat Yihan Zhou in three straight games 11-7 11-4 11-7 to do the unthinkable. She looked in great control and Zhou's game just fell apart.

It was India's 12th medal at Gold Coast in Australia - seven gold, two silver and three bronze. In all, it was India's third gold on day four of the Commonwealth Games, day-wise most successful haul so far.

They remained fourth in the medal table behind leaders Australia, England and Canada.