हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WWE

Indian WWE wrestler Kavita Devi to compete in Mae Young Classic tourney

Kavita Devi is the lone Indian woman among the 32 female competitors, who will take part in the tournament to be held on August 8 and 9 in Florida.  

Indian WWE wrestler Kavita Devi to compete in Mae Young Classic tourney
Pic courtesy: Instagram/@kavitadeviwwe

Mumbai: Braun Strowman, a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar, announced that Indian wrestler Kavita Devi will compete in the Mae Young Classic Tournament to be held next month in the US. 

Devi is the lone Indian woman among the 32 female competitors, who will take part in the tournament to be held on August 8 and 9 in Florida.

The US-based company last year had announced the Mae Young Classic Tournament, which is named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars, Mae Young.

Featuring 32 female competitors from across the globe, it will be a single-elimination tournament. 

Strowman, who was in Mumbai yesterday, said this is an all-woman tournament and Devi's participation in it will help in getting more audience. 

 

Meanwhile, describing the Indian talent in WWE as amazing, Strowman said Canadian-Indian professional wrestler Jinder Mahal was a tough athlete and competitor. 

"Every time he (Mahal) comes to the fight, he brings it up," added Strowman. 

Tags:
WWEKavita DeviWorld Wrestling EntertainmentWrestler

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close