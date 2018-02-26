India's CWG-bound athletes to get Rs 50 lakh insurance cover

New Delhi: All the 227 Indian athletes who will take part in the coming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, will get a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover, it was announced on Monday.

The Indian Olympic Association announced Edelweiss Financial Services Limited as the sponsor of the Indian contingent for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The same company had in 2016 announced a Rs 1 crore insurance protection for the Indian athletes at the Rio Olympic Games.

The IOA also announced Raymond as the official styling partner of the Indian contingent to the CWG, Asian and Olympic Games as well as sportswear brand Shiv Naresh as sports apparel partner.

The attire will have suits (blazers and trousers), shirts, Paisley Jacquard ties and pocket squares for men, whereas women would be seen sporting crisp white shirt with well-fitted blazers and slim pants.