Ganemat Shekhon

India's skeet shooters fail to impress at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup

 Indian shooters Ganemat Shekhon and Parinaz Dhaliwal finshed a lowly 39th and 57th in the qualifying of the women's skeet event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Siggwei (Malta): Indian shooters Ganemat Shekhon and Parinaz Dhaliwal finshed a lowly 39th and 57th in the qualifying of the women's skeet event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here.

Ganemat shot 96 out of 125 in the qualification while Parinaz shot 73.

Scoring was tough under the conditions and even the gold medallist, Amber Hill of Great Britain, shot 112 to top the qualification chart.

In the men's skeet, all three Indians in fray -- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurihal Singh Garcha and Ayush Rudraraju -- could find it tough to make it to the final six after they were placed 53rd, 87thand 94th after day one of qualification.

Anantjeet shot 42 out of 50 to be the best placed Indian while Gurnihal and Ayush shot 38 and 37 respectively after the first two rounds of qualification.

