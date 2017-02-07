India's Tennis ace Sania Mirza opens up on married life with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik

New Delhi: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's personal life has often been in news, since the news about she marrying Pakistani cricketer Shoabi Malik broke. Sania, who recently came on famous talk show 'Koffee with Karan' was asked question about how happy she is with her married life.

Here's what Sania replied:-

I am happy and we quite often stay far from each other and that’s the secret of our happy marriage. We travel so much. My dad always jokes that his 31-year marriage with my mum now is because of his tennis. He says our marriage is really strong because one of us is always travelling.

The couple got married in 2010 and have always maintained a safe distance away from media considering the apparent Indo-Pak relation.

Sania was also asked about her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor before she tied knot with Shoaib Malik, but she quickly termed it as just a rumour.

On Monday, Mirza also launched SMTA Grassroot Level Academy, a project of her mother, for kids aged between three and eight.