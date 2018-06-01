हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vani Kapoor

India's Vani Kapoor finishes first round in 56th at Ladies Jabra Open

Indian woman golfer Vani Kapoor shot a round of 3-over 74, to lie in 56th place after round one of the rain-affected Ladies Jabra Open, which is being played at the renowned Evian Resort Golf Course in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Valeria Martinoli of Switzerland leads the field at the end of round one along with the host country`s Camille Chevalier, both carding rounds of 68 (3-under).Round one spilled over to Friday, as play had to be suspended mid-way on Thursday, the opening day, due to incessant rains.

This year India`s representation at tournament has doubled with Vani making it by virtue of being able to maintain her LET card due to a stellar performance at the Women`s Indian Open earlier in the year.

Sharmilla Nicollette, the other Indian in the fray, is participating through a sponsor`s quota.The winner of the Ladies Jabra Open gets a direct entry into the Ricoh Women`s British Open.Two spots are also up for grabs for the Evian Championship, considered the fifth Major of the Women`s Golf season.

 

