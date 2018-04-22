India's women judokas win four gold medals at South Asian Championship

Lalitpur, Nepal: India reasserted their supremacy among its sub-continent neighbours winning four gold medals on the opening day of the 8th South Asian Judo Championship.

India's L Sushila Devi won the gold medal in the 48kg category defeating Humaira Ashiq of Pakistan in the final. The second gold was won by Kalpana Devi Thoudam, who beat Maryam of Pakistan in the 52kg category.

In the 57kg category, A Anita Chanu defeated local girl Lila Adhikari while H Sunibala Devi defeated Phupu Lhamu Khatri of Nepal in the 63kg category to win country's fourth gold.

India's men bagged two bronze medals.