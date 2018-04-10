हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Injured F1 mechanic in Bahrain successfully undergoes surgery: Ferrari

Francesco Cigarini's broken left tibia and fibula were operated on hours after Raikkonen accidentally ran over him during a pit stop.

IANS| Updated: Apr 10, 2018, 11:23 AM IST
Comments |
Injured F1 mechanic in Bahrain successfully undergoes surgery: Ferrari
Image Credit: Twitter/F1

Rome: Formula One team Ferrari have announced that their mechanic, who was injured by Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen while changing his car's tires during the Bahrain Grand Prix, successfully underwent surgery.

Francesco Cigarini's broken left tibia and fibula were operated on hours after Raikkonen accidentally ran over him during a pit stop, and he has now started his rehabilitation process, reports Efe.

"Thanks everybody for the thousands of messages you sent to Francesco. He had a surgery last night and he is ok. He is now recovering with the best assistance," Ferrari tweeted.

Cigarini, too, expressed his gratitude to the team's fans for their support after the accident, adding that the surgery went well.

"Surgery ok. I have to thank all the people worried for me. Nothing else, just big thanks," Cigarini posted on Instagram.

Tags:
Francesco CigariniFormula 1FerrariKimi RaikkonenBahrain Grand Prix
Next
Story

Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Mixed outing for Indians in lawn bowls events

Trending