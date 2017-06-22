close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IOC boss Thomas Bach to meet US President Donald Trump over 2024 Games

Trump has publicly backed the Los Angeles 2024 Games bid but has so far had no active involvement in the campaign.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 22:23
IOC boss Thomas Bach to meet US President Donald Trump over 2024 Games

Berlin: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, a source within the Olympic movement told Reuters, as Los Angeles bids against Paris to host the 2024 summer Games.

The source gave no further details about the meeting, which comes a day after Bach announced a new IOC sponsorship deal with chipmaker Intel Corp in New York that is set to run until 2024.

Trump has publicly backed the Los Angeles 2024 Games bid but has so far had no active involvement in the campaign.

The IOC has said it is planning to award both the 2024 and the 2028 Games at its session in September and the two cities are likely to share them among themselves.  

TAGS

IOCThomas BachUS PresidentDonald TrumpLos AngelesParis2024 summer gamessports news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

West Indies vs India: Ajinkya Rahane will open in all 5 ODIs, reveals Virat Kohli
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

West Indies vs India: Ajinkya Rahane will open in all 5 ODI...

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI Preview: Lopsided fixture offers Kohli &amp; Co a chance at redemption
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI Preview: Lopsided fixture off...

WATCH: The Great Khali&#039;s protegee Kavita Devi makes history, all set to become first Indian woman ever to fight in WWE
Other Sports

WATCH: The Great Khali's protegee Kavita Devi makes hi...

I don&#039;t want to talk about Anil Kumble&#039;s resignation: Sourav Ganguly
cricket

I don't want to talk about Anil Kumble's resignat...

Aegon Championships: Former champions Marin Cilic, Sam Querrey enter Queen&#039;s quarter-finals
Tennis

Aegon Championships: Former champions Marin Cilic, Sam Quer...

Qatar&#039;s Aspire Academy announces landmark &#039;technical partnership&#039; deal with Delhi Dynamos FC
Football

Qatar's Aspire Academy announces landmark 'techni...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video