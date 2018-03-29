IOC says Thomas Bach visiting North Korea

Pyeongchang: The International Olympic Committee confirmed Thursday that its president, Thomas Bach, was visiting North Korea. "This visit follows an invitation from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the DPRK (North Korea) which was extended... on 20 January 2018 in Lausanne," the IOC said in a statement.

"The IOC delegation arrived in Pyongyang, North Korea, on 29 March, and will leave on 31 March in the morning," the statement added. IOC and North Korean officials met in Lausanne on January 20 to iron out details of North Kora`s participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics staged last month in South Korea.