Iran bans travel of US wrestlers to Iran in response to Donald Trump's executive order
The competition in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah is scheduled for February 16-17.
Tehran: Iran today banned US wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians, according to an official IRNA news agency report.
The news agency quoted Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi saying a special committee reviewed the case and "eventually the visit by the US freestyle wrestling team was opposed."
The decision marks the first action taken by Iran in response to Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran.
Earlier this week, Iran said it would take retaliatory action.
Ghasemi said the policy of the new US administration left Iran no other choice but to ban the wrestlers.
The competition in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah is scheduled for February 16-17.
USA Wrestling had said it would send a team to participate in the Freestyle World Cup, one of the most prestigious competitions in all of international wrestling.
Wrestling is extremely popular in Iran and US freestyle wrestlers have competed there since the 1998 Takhti Cup in Tehran following an absence of nearly 20 years. Since then, Americans have attended Iran-hosted wrestling competitions 15 times. Iranians, in return, made 16 visits to the USA as guest of USA Wrestling since the 1990s.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 3rd T20
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Punjab polls: Dr Subhash Chandra asks people not to vote for AAP
- First Budget after demonetisation: This is what people have to say!
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- WATCH: KL Rahul hits monstrous six before given out on no-ball
- Doing these three simple things daily will help you live longer