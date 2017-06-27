close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ISSF Junior World Championship: India finish second with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals

China topped the tally in the rifle/pistol tournament with 19 medals, including eight gold.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 22:34
ISSF Junior World Championship: India finish second with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals
Courtesy: Twitter (@ISSF_Shooting)

New Delh: The Indian shooting squad today finished a creditable second at the ISSF Junior World Championship with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals in Suhl, Germany.

China topped the tally in the rifle/pistol tournament with 19 medals, including eight gold.

India picked up a gold and silver in the team and individual sections of the 25m pistol junior men's event, as well as the team bronze in the 25m pistol junior women's event to shore up their tally on the fourth and final day of competitions.

The Test events will be played out tomorrow in the mixed format in 10m air rifle and air pistol disciplines.

Anish Bhanwala won three medals, one of each colour, and his individual silver on the final day helped India win their third gold of the competition and his second personally.

On day one, Anish had claimed gold in the 25m standard pistol men's event.

Yesterday, he teamed up with Anhad Jawanda and Shivam Shukla to total 1733 in the 25m pistol and win gold.

The Koreans were a point behind India in winning silver, while China were a point behind the Koreans in bronze.

Anish also won an individual silver in the event, finishing behind Pavlo Korostylov of Ukraine, who shot a world record-equalling score of 590, one ahead of Anish's 589. China's Jueming Zhang picked up the bronze.

In the 25m pistol junior women's event, India's Muskan shot 578 to qualify for the eight-woman final in sixth position. In the final she fought hard, but a score of 24 out of 40 shots saw her miss out on a medal and finish in fourth place.

She, however, combined with Chinki Yadav (571- 16th in individual competition) and Gauri Sheoran (562- 34th in individual competition) to win the bronze medal in the event with a total of 1711. China, with 1734, claimed the gold, while Thailand bagged silver.

TAGS

ISSF Junior World ChampionshipIndiaChinaShooting News

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Lasith Malinga gets suspended one-year ban, fined for &#039;monkey&#039; remark
cricket

Lasith Malinga gets suspended one-year ban, fined for...

Sourav Ganguly unperturbed by Ravi Shastri&#039;s interest in India coach job, says everybody has got right to apply
cricket

Sourav Ganguly unperturbed by Ravi Shastri's interest...

Ramkumar Ramanathan stuns world no 8 Dominic Thiem in Antalya Open pre-quarters
Tennis

Ramkumar Ramanathan stuns world no 8 Dominic Thiem in Antal...

Telangana Governor felicitates shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, H S Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth
Badminton

Telangana Governor felicitates shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth,...

WATCH: World No. 222 Ramkumar Ramanathan beats top seed Dominic Thiem
Tennis

WATCH: World No. 222 Ramkumar Ramanathan beats top seed Dom...

Chile out to curb Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s goalscoring prowess in Confederations Cup semi-final against Portugal
Football

Chile out to curb Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring prow...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video