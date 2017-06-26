close
ISSF Junior World Championship: India's Yashaswini Singh Deswal bags gold in 10m air pistol

Her effort helped India consolidate their position at second place in the medal tally with two Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medal.

ANI| Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 09:19
ISSF Junior World Championship: India&#039;s Yashaswini Singh Deswal bags gold in 10m air pistol
Courtesy: Twitter (@OlympicPressOrg)

New Delhi: Chandigarh's 20-year old Yashaswini Singh Deswal was crowned Junior World Champion in the Women's 10m Air Pistol at the end of day two of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol, underway in Suhl, Germany.

Yashaswini shot like a dream throughout the day and after topping qualifying a clear two points ahead of the second placed qualifier, overcame a sedate start to nail the eight-woman final, ending with a World record equaling finals score of 235.9.

Her effort helped India consolidate their position at second place in the medal tally with two Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medal. China top the standings till now.

So dominating was Yashaswini's performance in the final that second placed Korean Woori Kim's effort of 231.8 was not even close. Guilia Campostrini of Italy won the Bronze in the event.

Yashaswini's fifth shot in the final was an effort of 7.8, which put her in third position after the first five shots. She moved further down to 5th in the second series of five shots, but recovered fantastically, and after going into the lead after the 13th shot, never looked back.

This is Yashaswini's ninth final at the youth and junior level over the past three years and her first Gold. She had last year won Silver at the Junior World Cup stage at the same venue and an Asian Championship Bronze back in 2014.

