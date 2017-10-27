ISSF Shooting World Cup Final: Sangram Dahiya wins silver medal in double trap

New Delhi: Sangram Dahiya won India's second medal of the day after finishing second in the men's double trap shooting at the ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi on Friday. Earlier in the day, Amanpreet Singh won a bronze medal in the men's 50m pistol event.

27-year-old Dahiya shot 76 out of 80 targets, in his first final appearance in a World Cup final. But his effort was three behind gold medallist Hu Binyuan (79) of China. The veteran Chinese shooter is an Olympic medallist, a bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Italy's Gasparani Davide shot 56 at at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range to take the bronze.

Sangram's first-ever medal in senior level. He won a gold at the Asian Shooting Championship as a junior shooter way back in 2009, in the event made famous by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

In the 2004 Olympic Games, Rathore won a silver medal in the double trap event.

This was India's third medal at the ISSF year-end event. Heena Sindhu and Jitu Rai had won the gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol mixed-team event on Tuesday.

Amanpreet, who participated in 21 World Cups, tasted his first success today after winning the silver medal in the 50m pistol event The event also saw the ace shooter Jitu Rai winning the Gold medal in the tournament.