ISSF World Cup: Amanpreet Singh wins bronze in Men's 50m pistol finals

New Delhi: India's Amanpreet Singh has won bronze in the 50m pistol event at the World Cup Final in New Delhi.

Amanpreet, who participated in 21 World Cups, tasted his first success at the ISSF World Cup 2017 in March 2017.

Amanpreet had clinched a silver medal in the 50m pistol event at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. The event also saw the ace shooter Jitu Rai winning the Gold medal in the tournament.

India began the ISSF Shooting World Cup Final campaign on a golden note as Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu clinched the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event gold at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Tuesday.

India, who qualified for the medal round at first position scoring 767/800 in qualification, fought for the top position with France after China was eliminated settling for a bronze medal.

Rai, a Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-medallist, and Heena, also a former Commonwealth Games gold-winner, picked up their third gold together in the mixed team event, being held officially for the first time at an ISSF World Cup.

The Indian duo shot consistently well to give the host nation a positive start in the prestigious tournament which is being for the first time in the country.

A multiple medallist in top international events, Rai will also gun for glory in the 10m free pistol and 50m pistol in the coming days.

The mixed team competitions were organised as test events in the World Cups held earlier this year and will be making their Olympic debut in the Tokyo 2020 Games.