Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton claims 69th pole in Monza to break Michael Schumacher's long standing world record

New Delhi: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton scripted world record in a rain-affected Italian Grand Prix qualifier today at Monza. Clocking his fastest time on the track, the three-time world champion finished seconds past Red Bull's Max Verstappen to grab the pole position for the record-scripting 69th time, ergo breaking Michael Schumacher's feat.

By a narrow 1.1 seconds the 32-year-old Briton beat Verstappen to take the pole position for the fourth successive time at Monza, while fellow teammate Daniel Ricciardo finished third. And for his rival Sebastian Vettel, who is seven points ahead of Hamilton in the championship race with still nine races remaining, finished eighth for Ferrari.

Hamilton has now surpassed legend Schumacher's 68 on the all-time list of pole positions to script world record. The German had set the record back in July 2006 at Magny-Cours, France. However, his record of 91 victories and seven world titles is still a distant dream for Hamilton.

The race day is scheduled this Sunday where Hamilton will be racing his 200th race.