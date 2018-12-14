It's a match! Saina Nehwal ties the knot with Parupalli Kashyap

"Best match of my life."

With these words, badminton star Saina Nehwal announced her marriage with fellow India teammate Parupalli Kashyap on Friday evening. The world no. 10 took to Twitter and posted photos of her with Kashyap, wearing a pink and beige lehenga with lavender prints at the bottom. Kashyap looked dapper in an asymmetrical kurta with a Nehru jacket. Both were all smiles during the garland-exchange ceremony which was attended by family and friends.

According to reports, Saina and Kashyap have been in a relationship for close to a decade but had managed to keep it under wraps while concentrating on their respective professional careers. It is believed that they had first met each other in a badminton academy where both were regular for their training - much earlier than achieving international glory courtesy their on-court performances. In the ensuing years, while Saina climbed to the apex of international badminton championships, Kashyap too registered strong performances to bring laurels galore to the country.

It is also reported that the two have improved their respective games by watching each other play matches - at national and international levels. The two now plan to continue helping each other excel - on court and in life. According to reports, their reception would be held on December 21.