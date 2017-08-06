It's sad that boos were louder than cheers, says Justin Gatlin after 100m win over Usain Bolt at World Championships

New Delhi: Justin Gatlin, who pulled of a stunner at the IAAF World Championship 2017, in London, on Sunday, gate-crashing Usain Bolt's perfect farewell party, expressed his despondency over the fact the fans had booed away his 100m victory. "I've done my time," Gatlin said on his behalf.

Justin Gatlin, on Sunday, clocked 9.92 seconds to claim the gold medal, edging by milliseconds past the man who stood as favourite among the crowd. Usain Bolt, the then defending champion, failed to retain his title and he bid adieu with a bronze. America's Chris Coleman finished second with 9.94 seconds on the clock.

The 35-year-old had last won a gold medal at Worlds stage back in 2005, in Helsinki. A year later, he was tested positive and thus faced an eight-year-long ban. It was his second. 12 years hence, he claimed yet another gold and he rejoiced and expected the crowd to cheer him. But was instead booed.

"It’s kinda sad that my boos were louder than some of the others’ cheers. I wanted to keep it classy and at the end of the race bend the knee to Usain. Pay homage to him. This night is still a magical night for track and field and for Usain Bolt; he’s done so much in his career,” Gatlin said.

“I wasn’t booed in 2010, 2011 or 2012 – or 13, 14 or 15 – and now I am. I’m just sitting up here, I’m a runner, I’m back in the sport, I’ve done my time, I’ve done community service. I’ve talked to kids, I inspire kids – that’s all I can do,” he added.

"Society does that with people who make mistakes and I hope track and field can understand that too."

Bolt too seconded the American. "Over the years I've always said he's done his time," said the Jamaican, who was the first to hug Gatlin post-race. If he's here, it's okay. I've always respected him as a competitor. He deserves to be here, he's worked hard. I treat him like any other athlete - as a competitor."

Gatlin was indeed disappointed and ended up questioning his own victory. "I wasn’t focused on the boos, I wasn’t thinking about whether my win tonight was a disaster for the sport,” he said.

“I really did it for my fans, my support staff, my countrymen, the people who really believe in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself,” he added. “For the first time I was thinking about them not myself and it took the pressure off.”