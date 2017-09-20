close
Japan Open: PV Sindhu survives Minatsu Mitani scare, sets up 2nd round date with Nozomi Okuhara

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 19:38
Japan Open: PV Sindhu survives Minatsu Mitani scare, sets up 2nd round date with Nozomi Okuhara
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday survived a three-game thriller to enter the second round of 2017 Japan Open Super Series in women's singles event in Tokyo.

The fourth seeded Indian, who is primed to reclaim World No 2 spot after winning Korea Open Super Series title last week, defeated Minatsu Mitani of Japan after losing the first game, in three gruelling games.

In a match which lasted one hour and four minutes, Sindhu triumped 12-21 21-15 21-17, thus keeping her date of meeting Nozomi Okuhara of Japan. The dou have played in the last two finals.

In the Glasgow BWF World Championships last month, Sindhu lost to Okuhara, but the Indian took her revenge by defeating the Japanese girl in the Korean Open last week. Both the finals were decided in three games, and many have hailed their Glasgow final as one of the best in the history of the game.

It was their third meeting, and courtesy today's win, Sindhu has a 2-1 lead. The previous two meatings all went the distance, with Sindhu winning in macau in 2015 while Mitani winning the first ever Super Series meeting in Japan that same year.

In another match, Okuhara defeated Ngan Yi Cheung of Hong Kong in straight games, 21-15, 21-13.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal set the tone for Indian women's team by beating Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-17, 21-9 in 39 minutes.

Sindhu and Saina can meet in semis.

