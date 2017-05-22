close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Japanese school kids to choose Tokyo 2020 Olympics mascot

The winning designs will be announced in March, with the mascots to be given official names by August 2018.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 12:28
Japanese school kids to choose Tokyo 2020 Olympics mascot
Courtesy: Twitter

Tokyo: Despite several high-profile gaffes in their 2020 Olympic preparations, Tokyo 2020 organisers reckon choosing the Games mascots will be child`s play -- so much so they`re leaving the decision to schoolkids.

Japanese organisers announced Monday that the official 2020 mascots would be decided by a nationwide competition, in which members of the public will submit designs before elementary schoolchildren across the country select winners from a shortlist.

Budding designers have a two-week window from August 1-14 to submit entries, after which a mascot panel will compile a shortlist in December.

Japanese schoolchildren, who could have a better handle on the squidgy mascots than organisers who have hitherto bungled the rollout of the Olympic stadium and official logo, will finish voting on the shortlist in January.

The winning designs will be announced in March, with the mascots to be given official names by August 2018.

Mascots -- often referred to in Japanese as `yuru-kyara` (soft characters) -- are big business in Japan and have become part of the cultural landscape.

The market for characters like Kumamon, a giant black bear with red cheeks which represents Kumamoto prefecture, and his bitter rival Funassyi -- a hyperactive `pear fairy` with a love for heavy metal -- is an eye-watering $30 billion a year, with mascots adorning everything from key-chains to planes.

Tokyo organisers are battling to rein in runaway costs for the 2020 Olympics which have cast a shadow over preparations.

The city`s bid committee estimated costs of $7 billion and projected an economic windfall in excess of $25 billion.

But a panel of experts have warned the overall budget could exceed that without drastic cuts.

That warning came after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tore up the original plans for the Olympic stadium over soaring costs and organisers scrapped the first design for the 2020 Games logo after accusations of plagiarism.

TAGS

Tokyo 2020Tokyo Olympics2020 Olympics

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

No sign of an end to French men&#039;s title drought at Roland Garros
Tennis

No sign of an end to French men's title drought at Rol...

IPL 2017: Individuals can win games but team work can win titles, says Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Individuals can win games but team work can win t...

Scotland topple Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy warm-up
cricket

Scotland topple Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy warm-up

MI vs RPS: Nail-biting finish, last-ball thriller! IPL couldn&#039;t have asked for a better finish to mark end of decade
IPLcricket

MI vs RPS: Nail-biting finish, last-ball thriller! IPL coul...

Double celebration for Mumbai Indians! Jonty Rhodes blessed with baby boy on day of IPL 2017 final
IPLcricket

Double celebration for Mumbai Indians! Jonty Rhodes blessed...

French Open 2017: Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros
Tennis

French Open 2017: Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic at R...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video