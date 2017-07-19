Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to take part in Monaco Diamond League Meeting

New Delhi: Top Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will make his second Diamond League Meetings appearance when he takes the field in Monaco on Friday, in the lead up to next month's World Championships in London.

The 19-year-old Chopra had finished a creditable fifth in the Paris leg of the Diamond League Meetings on July 2 with a throw of 84.67m before winning the gold in the recently- concluded Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Chopra's effort of 85.63m, which earned him the gold during the Federation Cup National Championships in Patiala in June, was his season's best. That distance has put him at 12th in the IAAF rankings this season so far.

He has a personal best of 86.48m, which he did while setting the world junior record in Poland last year.

In Monaco, he will be competing against some of the best in the business, including German Johannes Vetter, who last week sent the iron spear to a sensational 94.44m at Lucerne in Switzerland, and Olympic champion and another German Thomas Rohler (season's and personal best of 93.90m).