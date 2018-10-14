हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Para Games

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary returns to India after bagging Gold at Asian Para Games 2018

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary who bagged a gold medal at Asian Para Games 2018 arrived in Delhi on Sunday. 

Image Courtesy: ANI
Image Courtesy: ANI

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary who bagged a gold medal at Asian Para Games 2018 arrived in Delhi on Sunday. 

Sandeep was greeted by his family and well-wishers at the airport. 

Sandeep said that he is proud and happy to represent India and winning a gold is the biggest achievement for him. 

Praising the Paralympic Committee of India, Sandeep said that the Federation completely supported him.

Sandeep clinched the yellow metal in Jakarta, Indonesia in the Men’s F42-44/61-64 category with a best throw of 60.01m throw in his third attempt. Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Sampath Hetti won the silver medal with a throw of 59.32m while Omidi Ali of Iran with a best of 58.97m had to settle for the bronze.  

The F42-44/61-64 category relates athletes with limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement. The athletes in the category participate without a prosthesis. 

(With Agency Inputs)

