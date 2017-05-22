close
WATCH: Jinder Mahal dethrones Randy Orton, becomes first Indian-origin wrestler to win WWE Championship

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 15:07
New Delhi: The wrestling world was stunned on Monday as superstar Jinder Mahal, of Indian-origin, registered a shock victory over veteran Randy Orton.

The 30-year-old rocked his opponent to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the promotion’s Backlash event.

In the process, Mahal, who is a Canadian national, has become the second wrestler of Indian descent to win a world heavyweight championship.

The Great Khali had won the now-defunct World Heavyweight Championship in 2007.

Mahal became WWE’s 50th Champion as he brought Orton to the floor, sending Indian commentators ballistic while shouting “India number one” from the commentary booths.

Watch a video of the fight here:

“I’m very proud to be representing India in the WWE. It makes me proud that I’m representing all of them on such a big scale and I hope I can become WWE Champion and make all of India proud,” Mahal said ahead of his title match.

Mahal had a strong message for his doubters after the match.

“I just want to tell the WWE ‘I told you so’, I’ve been saying since I was the number one contender and that the Maharaj will become the WWE Champion,” he said.

“You know what? It feels pretty good and I plan on telling the WWE universe I plan on being the champion for a long, long time. So you better get used to it. The Maharaj’s reign has just begun.”

The WWE’s decision to oust Orton from this throne had fans divided. Some suggested that Mahal was on steroids while others praised the WWE for mixing things up and giving an underdog a victory.

Jinder MahalWWEKhaliRandy OrtonWWE news

