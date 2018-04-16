John Cena, Nikki Bella call off engagement just weeks before wedding

LOS ANGELES: Wrestler-actor John Cena and fiancee Nikki Bella have called off their engagement just weeks before their wedding.

The couple, who have been together for six years, requested for privacy following the cancelation of their wedding, reported People magazine.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," Bella tweeted.

"We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Cena and Bella, both professional wrestlers, got engaged in April last year and their wedding was scheduled for May 5.