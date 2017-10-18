Junior India hockey captain confident of good show in Sultan of Johor Cup

New Delhi: India's junior men's hockey team captain Vivek Sagar Prasad is confident of a good performance during the coming 7th Sultan of Johor Cup, which begins in Johor, Malaysia, on October 22.

Japan, Australia, Great Britain, USA and hosts Malaysia are the other five participating teams in the tournament.

Captain Prasad said:"We have a great bunch of players in our squad, who have shown cohesion during our national Camp. All of the team members bring something extra to our style of play and it will stand us in good stead ahead of the tournament's opening match against Japan."

Junior team coach Jude Felix said that the boys have gone through the paces during the national camp.

"We have prepared well at the national camp. It is important for this young bunch to get accustomed to performing consistently against the top teams and players from across the world. I am confident that we will showcase top-quality hockey in Malaysia," said Felix.

The Indian team finished runners-up the last time they took part in the tournament in 2015.