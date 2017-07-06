close
Kavita Dalal, The Great Khali's pupil, all set to create history by participating in WWE’s Mae Young Classic tournament

Kavita rose to fame after a video of her fighting against a wrestler called B B Bull Bull in CWE went viral on social media.

By Zee Media Bureau | PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 17:05
Kavita Dalal, The Great Khali&#039;s pupil, all set to create history by participating in WWE’s Mae Young Classic tournament

New Delhi: Thanks to Dalip Rana – the legendary Indian wrestler fondly known as The Great Khali, the craze of WWE in India is there for all to see. As a result of his success, thousands of kids not only look up to him, but also train day in and out to become successful wrestlers.

While the number of male wrestlers has seen an increase in the last few years, Kavita Dalal has created history by becoming India's first female wrestler to qualify for World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) 32-competitior Women's tournament, The Mae Young Classic.

Kavita, who is 30 years old, is a former weightlifter and she used to train at Dalip Rana-owned Jalandhar-based wrestling promotion Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE).

Not to forget, Kavita rose to fame after a video of her fighting against a wrestler called B B Bull Bull in CWE went viral on social media. The highlight of the video was Kavita's attire, where she wore the traditional salwar kameez and yet decimated her opponent.

Having made an impact, Kavita participated in the WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year in April where she once again grabbed everybody's attention.

Kavita is confident about making her country proud at The Mae Young Classic event.

"I am honoured to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE's first ever women's tournament. I hope to use this platform to inspire other Indian women with my performance and make India proud," Kavita was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

31 of world's top female wrestlers will be up against each other in the much-awaited first-ever Mae Young Classic tournament, which is named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young.

The event will take place Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 at Full Sail Live in Orlando, Florida.

