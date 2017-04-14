close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Lalla Meryem Cup: Vani Kapoor tied 57th with three other Indians down at 111th place

The 23-year-old from Aberdeen had five birdies and one bogey on the Blue Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam and said that she would go to bed happy knowing that she was ahead of Suzann Pettersen, Nicole Garcia, Kl?ra Spilkov? and Lydia Hall.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 12:30
Lalla Meryem Cup: Vani Kapoor tied 57th with three other Indians down at 111th place

Rabat: Vani Kapoor was the only Indian to have made the cut as she shot a three-over 75 to be placed tied 57th at the end of the first round of Lalla Meryem Cup.

The other three Indians - Neha Tripathi (78) in tied 91st, Amandeep Drall (80) and Saaniya Sharma (80) were further down at tied 111th place. India's top ranked women's star, Aditi Ashok, is playing on the LPGA Tour this week in Hawaii.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh opened with a four-under-par 68 to take a one-stroke lead.

The 23-year-old from Aberdeen had five birdies and one bogey on the Blue Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam and said that she would go to bed happy knowing that she was ahead of Suzann Pettersen, Nicole Garcia, Kl?ra Spilkov? and Lydia Hall.

She picked up birdies on the second, ninth, 11th, 12th and 14th holes, with just a single mistake on the par-4 13th.

TAGS

Vani KapoorLalla Meryem CupNeha TripathiAmandeep DrallSaaniya SharmaAditi Ashok

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
IPLcricket

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics ri...

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sporting Gijon, go six-pont clear
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sport...

I-League: Sony Norde&#039;s superb strike sinks Minerva Punjab to keep Mohun Bagan on top
Football

I-League: Sony Norde's superb strike sinks Minerva Pun...

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan

Bundesliga: &#039;Incredible&#039; Borussia Dortmund fight back tears to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt at home
Football

Bundesliga: 'Incredible' Borussia Dortmund fight...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run for first career pole
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video