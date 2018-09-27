हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
football

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt feels he is ''improving'' in football

The 31-year-old, currently attempting to earn a contract with the Mariners, wishes to play as much as he can to hone his skills

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who recently joined A-League club Central Coast Mariners to pursue his dream of playing football, has said that his touch is getting better and he feels like he is steadily improving in football.

The 31-year-old, who is currently attempting to earn a contract with the Mariners, further stated that he is aiming to play as much as he could to hone his skills."I feel like I`m improving. My touch is getting better, I`ve got a while to go but with more training and more dedication to my craft I will be fine," Sport24 quoted Bolt, as saying."Getting more minutes in games is the aim. I think that`s the aim for any football player, you want to play as much as you can," he added.

Bolt had made his debut for the Mariners last month and had appeared again for the club on Tuesday during a friendly match against North Shore Mariners. Reflecting on his game, Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said that Bolt is showing progress and they are ready to give him twelve more months as he needs time. "Usain is progressing and that`s the main thing. From the outset, we said he needed time, we said we would give him 12 months if need be," Mulvey said. 

Earlier, Bolt had also joined German football club Borussia Dortmund in his build-up to give football a serious try. The eight-time Olympic Gold winner, who holds the world record for 100m (9.58 seconds), 200m (19.19 seconds) and 4x100m relay (36.84 seconds) events, besides having 11 World Championship titles to his name, retired from athletics following the 2017 World Championships. 

