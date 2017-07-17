close
Lewis Hamilton proud to rank among Formula One greats after record-equaling British GP win

Hamilton led from pole position to win his home grand prix for a record-equaling fifth time at the Silverstone Circuit.Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas finished in second place.

ANI| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 12:33
Lewis Hamilton proud to rank among Formula One greats after record-equaling British GP win
Reuters

London: Three-time world champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has insisted that he feels proud to be counted among the greats of Formula One after his record equaling win at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton led from pole position to win his home grand prix for a record-equaling fifth time at the Silverstone Circuit.Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas finished in second place. Ferrari`s Kimi Raikkonen finished at the third spot despite suffering tyre issues, followed by Red Bull`s Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.Hamilton`s victory at Silverstone took him level with Jim Clark and Alain Prost on five wins at the race and his pole position on Saturday put him two clear of Ayrton Senna and just one short of Michael Schumacher`s record.

"I couldn`t imagine having the poles I have, matching the likes of Jim Clark and Ayrton Senna and having the Hamilton name among those stars," the Guardian quoted Hamilton as saying."I`m really proud and I have to really take it back again to the incredible dedication from my family, my dad," he added.Sunday`s win also his fourth consecutive British GP win at Silverstone."Being thought of as a legend doesn`t resonate with me yet," he said."Maybe when I retire and time has gone by," he added.

Hamilton`s victory has cut his deficit to Ferrari`s Sebastian Vettel to just one point in the championship as the German suffered a front-left tyre failure, who finished at the seventh spot.

TAGS

Lewis HamiltonFormula OneBritish GPValtteri BottasTeam MercedesKimi RaikkonenF1 newsRacing Newssports news

