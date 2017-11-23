Lewis Hamilton targets win at Abu Dhabi GP as pack scrambles for points

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team will be aiming to end an already triumphant season on a high while the chasing pack scrap for points, positions and prize money at this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Much more than pride will be at stake for the middle and lower order teams, as they seek to finish strongly and boost their 2018 budgets.

Hamilton has already wrapped up his fourth drivers’ world title and Mercedes their fourth consecutive constructors’ championship, but team chief Toto Wolff said the team is determined to win in Abu Dhabi for the fourth year in succession.

"Regardless of what stands in the trophy cabinets back at base, our focus is always on the next race and the next championship," he said.