Lewis Hamilton wins rain-hit Singapore GP, extends lead at top

New Delhi: British driver Lewis Hamilton continued his good form to scoop a win at the rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday. With the win, Hamilton extended his lead at the top.

Hamilton now has 263 points which is considerably ahead of second-placed Sebastian Vettel who has 235 points and failed to finish the race in Singapore. This is Hamilton’s third consecutive Grand Prix win this season after being victorious in Belgium and Italy.

Ferrari`s Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, and Red Bull`s Max Verstappen all went out just after the start of the first wet race in Singapore, which saw three safety cars and finished with only 12 drivers. It all played perfectly into the hands of Mercedes driver Hamilton, who went from fifth on the grid to first and held off Red Bull`s Daniel Ricciardo to clinch his win.

With his 60th race victory and seventh this season, Hamilton -- who had said he needed a "miracle" after struggling in qualifying - stands 28 points ahead of Vettel with six Grands Prix left this year. "Guys what can I say - what a turn-around today! Fantastic job with the team strategy," Hamilton said over the radio, before leaping out of his car and hugging his engineers. (With AFP inputs)