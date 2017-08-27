LIVE: Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - The 'moment of truth' has arrived

Catch all the LIVE updates of the Mayweather vs McGregor here.

09:36 hrs IST: The Irish national anthem is being sung.

09:33 hrs IST: LeBron James, Ozzy Osbourne and Mike Tyson among the celebrities at the T-Mobile Arena today.

09:30 hrs IST: Both fighters are ready for the bout. It's just moments away now.​

Without God, none of this is possible. THANK YOU — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) August 27, 2017

New Delhi: The highly anticipated clash between UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is upon us.

Dubbed as the 'Fight of the Millenium', the bout will take place on Saturday, August 26, at the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Strip of Paradise.

Floyd Mayweather has lived a far from perfect life but the fighter known as 'Money Man' will have the chance to cap an unprecedented boxing career on Saturday when he puts his 49-0 record on the line against Conor McGregor.

In the buildup to the bout, Mayweather rattled off a list of boxing greats who have tried and failed to beat him including Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Arturo Gatti.