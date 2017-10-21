India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2017 Live updates: Match delayed to 6:30 PM IST due to rain

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the India-Pakistan match from the Asia Cup 2017 hockey tournament.

New Delhi: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to play the super 4s stage game. The venue of the match is Dhaka, Bangladesh. The match will begin at 7:00 pm local time which is 6:30 pm IST.

India have sailed through the tournament showcasing impressive form. They notched up three successive wins in the pool stage but the forward line was put to test against a highly defensive Korean side in their first super 4s match.

India mustered a goal in the 59th minute to settle for a draw but bounced back into the super 4s with an astounding 6-2 win against Malaysia, who have in the past year beaten India twice. India showed sublime skills in their clinical demolition of the Malaysian side and will look to carry on the winning form.

Though India are on top of the table with four points from one draw and one win, Malaysia are close second with three points from their win against Pakistan, while Korea have two points from two draws and Pakistan are at No.4 with one point. Yet, the pool is open for any of these teams to make the final.