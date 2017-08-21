LIVE: WWE SummerSlam 2017 — Final card, results and updates

4:55 AM IST: Up next is Naomi vs Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship title.

4:50 AM IST: Baron Corbin just subjected John Sena to a Chokeslam and Backbreaker. Huge moment in the match. Cena struggling, for sure. But, as expected from a 16-time world champion, Cena turned the table with a huge slam after shoulder blocking Corbin. And he won the match. Just the perfect appetiser, one would say.

4:35 AM IST: John Cena, the 16-time 'world champion' is already out to take on Baron Corbin.

4:28 AM IST: We are moments away from the start of the official SummerSlam 2017.

4:24 AM IST: The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) defeated the champions The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) with Kofi Kingston to become new WWE SmackDown Tag Team champions. Earlier, The Miz and The Miztourage (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) with Maryse defeated The Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt Hardy) and Jason Jordan in six-man tag team match.

4:08 AM IST: A little while ago, Jinder Mahal, the reigning WWE Champion said that his SummerSlam opponent Shinsuke Nakamura "is a world class athlete, but he is not in the same league as the #ModernDayMaharaja!"

4:05 AM IST: Meanwhile, the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show has already been started. And in one of the most keenly awaited match-up, Neville, the self proclaimed King has regained the Cruiserweight Championship title after defeating Akira Tozawa.

4:00 AM IST: Here's the complete card:

Akira Tozawa vs Neville (Cruiserweight Championship)

The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs The Miztourage

The New Day vs The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Cesaro and Sheamus vs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Raw Tag Team Championships)

John Cena vs Baron Corbin

Rusev vs Randy Orton

Naomi vs Natalya (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship)

AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens with Shane McMahon as special guest referee (United States Championship)

Big Show vs Big Cass

Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt

Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)

Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)

3:50 AM IST: Finally, it's here. Dubbed as the second-biggest pay-per-view event in a WWE calendar, the 30th edition of WWE SummerSlam today at the Barclays Centre, New York will witness 13 intense clashes in the summer's biggest pro wrestling event. But the main event will be the Fatal 4-way battle featuring the four most dominant forces for the Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. Lesnar is defending the title.

In another big fight, Indo-Canadian wrestler and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will defend the title against Shinsuke Nakamura. It's his second title defence match in a pay-per-view event.

Welcome to our live live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2017. There will be 13 intense clashes in the summer's biggest pro wrestling event. But the Fatal 4-Way clash featuring Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns will be the main event. Then, there is Jinder Mahal defending the WWE title against Shinsuke Nakamura.