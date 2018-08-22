Mahavir Phogat's response to Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' message for Vinesh Phogat is epic

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who brought laurels to India by winning a gold medal at the 18th edition of Asian Games, has been winning accolades and receiving congratulatory messages since her brilliant performance. Among those who congratulated her for the feat was Bollywood superstar and Dangal actor Aamir Khan.

Congratulating Vinesh Phogat on microblogging site Twitter, Mr Perfectionist had said, “Congratulations Vinesh for winning the Gold in the Asian Games. We are all so proud of you. Love, Aamir and the team of Dangal. Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke!”

Congratulations Vinesh for winning the Gold in the Asian Games. We are all so proud of you.

Love, Aamir and the team of Dangal.

Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke! — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 20, 2018

Interestingly, Aamir Khan used his popular dialogue – Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke – from the movie Dangal, a film based on the life and achievements of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, cousin sisters of Asian gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and daughters of Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Aamir’s excitement on Vinesh’s performance at the Asian Games was reciprocated in a similar style by her uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat. He tweeted, “Mhari chhoriyan chhoron se chaar kadam aage hai ji (our daughters are ahead of sons)”.

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to bag a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia. She won the medal in 50 kg category.

The gold enabled Vinesh to achieve another feat as she became the only woman wrestler to win two medals in back-to-back Asian Games.

Vinesh had earlier won a bronze medal in the 48kg category at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

Vinesh also won back-to-back gold medals in Glasgow and Gold Coast Commonwealth Games this year.