close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Manny Pacquiao eyeing Floyd Mayweather rematch, says his trainer

Pacquiao, who was outpointed by Mayweather in the "Fight of the Century" two years ago, will be the strong favourite when he defends his world title against the unbeaten Horn in Brisbane.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 14:32
Manny Pacquiao eyeing Floyd Mayweather rematch, says his trainer
Reuters

Sydney: A rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao could be on the cards if the legendary Filipino boxer wins his bout against Australian challenger Jeff Horn this weekend, his trainer said today.

Pacquiao, who was outpointed by Mayweather in the "Fight of the Century" two years ago, will be the strong favourite when he defends his world title against the unbeaten Horn in Brisbane.

But the Horn fight could be critical to whether the "Pac-Man" secures another superfight with his American rival, Freddie Roach told reporters in Brisbane.

"He (Horn) can derail us really badly. Manny is, I think, in a must-win situation. He wants a rematch with Mayweather," Roach said.

"And I mean to get Mayweather you have to look good against Jeff Horn, he has to look good, he has to be impressive.

"I think there is a lot riding on this fight and I feel Manny has to look really good in this fight and the way the training camp went, I think he will."

Pacquiao was coy about a possible rematch, stressing that his focus was on the World Boxing Organisation welterweight title fight against 29-year-old former schoolteacher Horn at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

"If there's a chance, why not. I'm willing, but let's focus first for this fight," the 38-year-old eight-weight world champion told reporters when asked about fighting Mayweather again. "We don't want to underestimate Horn thinking about another fight, this fight is not done yet."

Pacquiao, 38, briefly retired last year before making a successful comeback against Vargas in November, and is juggling boxing with his duties as a senator in the Philippines.

Boxing legend Mayweather, 40, is coming out of retirement to fight mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in August.

TAGS

Manny PacquiaoFloyd Mayweathersports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Lasith Malinga to face disciplinary inquiry for &#039;repeated breach&#039; of contract
cricket

Lasith Malinga to face disciplinary inquiry for 'repea...

Football

Real Madrid defender Diego Llorente joins Real Sociedad on...

AB de Villiers expected to retire from Test cricket in August
cricket

AB de Villiers expected to retire from Test cricket in Augu...

ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot; Jasprit Bumrah rises to second position
cricket

ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot; Jasprit Bu...

Virender Sehwag reveals RD Burman&#039;s melodious song which he frequently sung while batting
cricket

Virender Sehwag reveals RD Burman's melodious song whi...

Rahul Dravid to end his association with the Indian Premier League: Report
cricket

Rahul Dravid to end his association with the Indian Premier...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video