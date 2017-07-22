Manpreet Kaur now provisionally suspended by NADA

New Delhi: In more shock for Indian shot putter Manpreet Kaur, the athlete has now been suspended provisionally by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA). This has come following the 21-year-old testing positive for doping twice in two days. She was earlier banned from taking part in next months’s World Athletics Championship in London. It is safe to say that the last on her ban is not heard.

It is reported that urine sample 'A' of Manpreet collected during the first leg of the Asian Grand Prix at Jinhua (China) on April 24 was also found to have banned stimulant DMBA dimethylbutylamine in it. This stimulant was the same one which was found in her urine sample 'A' taken during the Federation Cup National Championships at Patiala on June 1, which came to fore a couple of days back.

"Shot-putter Manpreet Kaur was provisionally suspended by NADA. At the time of result management process, NADA came to know she took anabolic substance while participating in China this year," NADA Director General Navin Agarwal told ANI.

"NADA has clubbed the two cases and put her under suspension."

"We have told the federations and the Sports Authority of India that whenever an athlete is to comeback from foreign country, we should be informed so that we can do a physical check of his/her belongings for any doping substances and also test him/her for presence of any dope material in the body."

The NADA DG also informed that they are now coming up the athlete biological passport to prevent the dope. "This will come in to effect from 1st January 2018," he said.

(With wires inputs)