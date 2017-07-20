Shot putter Manpreet Kaur tests positive for second time, banned from next month’s World Championships

New Delhi: In a major embarrassment for Manpreet Kaur, the Indian shot putter tested positive for banned substances for the second time in a couple of days. As a result, the 21-year-old has been banned from taking part at next month’s World Athletics Championships in London. This shocker has come just three months after Manpreet bagging a gold medal at the Asian Grand Prix China which even propelled her to the numero uno position in the world rankings.

But now the irony is that Manpreet's urine sample 'A' collected during the first leg of the Asian Grand Prix in April has been found to have stimulant dimethylbutylamine in it. This stimulant dimethylbutylamine was the same substance which was found in her urine sample 'A' taken during the Federation Cup National Championships at Patiala in June, news of which came to light on Wednesday.

"She (Manpreet) has tested positive again for a steroid and the stimulant (dimethylbutylamine). She has been handed provisional suspension by the AFI. She will now be dropped from World Championships team," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI.

Manpreet also won a gold medal in the recently-concluded Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. At the Asian Grand Prix in India, Manpreet had hurled the shot put to a world leading distance (at that time) of 18.85m, which bettered her own earlier national record.

Dimethylbutylamine is structurally related to methylhexanamine, a stimulant which was found to have been used by several sporstpersons just before the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

The IAAF World Championships meanwhile will be hosted by London from August 5 to 13.

(With Agency inputs)