close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Manpreet Singh to lead 18-man Indian hockey squad for Asia Cup

The Asia Cup will be held in Dhaka (Bangladesh) from October 11 to October 22. The Indian team looks to be a nice balance of both youth and experience and will be one of the hot favourites at the tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 16:01
Manpreet Singh to lead 18-man Indian hockey squad for Asia Cup

New Delhi: Hockey India announced the 18-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The team will be captained by Manpreet Singh. SV Sunil on the other hand has been named the vice-captain.

The Asia Cup will be held in Dhaka (Bangladesh) from October 11 to October 22. The Indian team looks to be a nice balance of both youth and experience and will be one of the hot favourites at the tournament.

India feature in Pool A alongside Japan, hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan. They will start their tournament against Japan on October 11, 2017 before facing Bangladesh on October 13, 2017. The team will play their third and final league match of the Hero Asia Cup 2017 against Pakistan on October 15, 2017.

Ahead of their departure for the Asia Cup, the national squad will continue their National Camp until October 5.

Squad:

Goalkeepers

1. Akash Anil Chikte, 2. Suraj Karkera

Defenders

3. Dipsan Tirkey, 4. Kothajit Singh, 5. Surender Kumar, 6. Harmanpreet Singh, 7. Varun Kumar

Midfielders

8. SK Uthappa, 9. Sardar Singh, 10. Manpreet Singh (Captain), 11. Chinglensana Singh, 12. Sumit

Forwards

13. SV Sunil (Vice-Captain), 14. Akashdeep Singh, 15. Ramandeep Singh, 16. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, 17. Gurjant Singh, 18. Satbir Singh (With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Indian hockey teamhockeysquadAsia Cup

From Zee News

India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith drops selection hint ahead of first ODI in Chennai
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith drops selection hint a...

Biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra confirmed
Other Sports

Biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra confirmed

ICC rule out &#039;overnight miraculous&#039; return of international cricket to Pakistan
cricket

ICC rule out 'overnight miraculous' return of int...

I am backing Ajinkya Rahane to open batting against Australia, says Virat Kohli
cricket

I am backing Ajinkya Rahane to open batting against Austral...

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
cricket

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Live streaming, live telecast,...

&#039;Talented&#039; Kuldeep Yadav is difficult to pick, says Steve Smith
cricket

'Talented' Kuldeep Yadav is difficult to pick, sa...

I wish I was five per cent as talented as Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni: Sandeep Patil
cricket

I wish I was five per cent as talented as Yuvraj Singh, MS...

India vs Australia, 1st ODI Preview: Virat Kohli&#039;s men look to start on winning note against mighty visitors
cricket

India vs Australia, 1st ODI Preview: Virat Kohli's men...

After calling Virat Kohli &#039;sweeper&#039;, Dennis Freedman asks &#039;Sachin who&#039; - See how Indians replied
cricket

After calling Virat Kohli 'sweeper', Dennis Freed...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video