Manpreet Singh to lead 18-man Indian hockey squad for Asia Cup

New Delhi: Hockey India announced the 18-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The team will be captained by Manpreet Singh. SV Sunil on the other hand has been named the vice-captain.

The Asia Cup will be held in Dhaka (Bangladesh) from October 11 to October 22. The Indian team looks to be a nice balance of both youth and experience and will be one of the hot favourites at the tournament.

India feature in Pool A alongside Japan, hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan. They will start their tournament against Japan on October 11, 2017 before facing Bangladesh on October 13, 2017. The team will play their third and final league match of the Hero Asia Cup 2017 against Pakistan on October 15, 2017.

Ahead of their departure for the Asia Cup, the national squad will continue their National Camp until October 5.

Squad:

Goalkeepers

1. Akash Anil Chikte, 2. Suraj Karkera

Defenders

3. Dipsan Tirkey, 4. Kothajit Singh, 5. Surender Kumar, 6. Harmanpreet Singh, 7. Varun Kumar

Midfielders

8. SK Uthappa, 9. Sardar Singh, 10. Manpreet Singh (Captain), 11. Chinglensana Singh, 12. Sumit

Forwards

13. SV Sunil (Vice-Captain), 14. Akashdeep Singh, 15. Ramandeep Singh, 16. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, 17. Gurjant Singh, 18. Satbir Singh (With ANI inputs)