Youth Olympics Games

Manu Bhaker will be India's flag-bearer at Youth Olympic Games 2018

File Image (Courtesy: Twitter)

Shooting champion Manu Bhaker was on Monday announced as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent for the 3rd Youth Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Buenos Aires from October 6-18.

The announcement came on the send-off ceremony where the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra confirmed that Bhaker will lead team India in the opening ceremony. 

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce the young athletes' participation in the Youth Olympic Games. May the Indian flag fly high and our athletes bring laurels for the country," Batra said.

Reacting to the announcement, Manu said that it was a matter of honour for her. 

"It is a great honour for me. I never expected to be the flag-bearer for the Indian contingent," Manu said.

The ceremony was attended by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, among others. 

"Gone are the days when Indians participated in big multi-sport events just for the sake of participation. I know you all will give your best and bring medals for the country," Rathore said to encourage the athletes.

"Stay focused, be disciplined as you are ambassadors of the country. No one should do anything which can tarnish the image of the country. I wish you all all the best," he added.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said, "Youth Olympics is a good platform for athletes to familiarise with the Olympic values and the Olympic Games environment at an earlier stage. I urge our young team to see the Games as a medium for sporting and cultural exchange whilst giving their best performances."

Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Vijender Singh also joined the session to cheer the young athletes, the IOA said.

A contingent of 68 members, including 46 athletes, will depart for Argentina on Tuesday to compete in 13 sports during the prestigious event.

Goa Olympic Association Secretary Gurudutta D Bhakta will be the person in-charge of the contingent. 

This is India's largest ever contingent at the Youth Olympics. 

Hockey 5s has most number of Indian participants with 18 (nine each in men's and women's team) while track and field has seven athletes. Other Indian participants are: shooting (4), recurve archery (2), badminton (2), swimming (2), table tennis (2), weightlifting (2), wrestling (2), rowing (2), boxing (1), judo (1), sport climbing (1). 

Bhaker, who had won gold in 10m air pistol at Guadalajara World Cup as well as Commonwealth Games, will be among top medal contenders for India at the Youth Olympics. 

Other medal contenders include CWG and World Championship silver medallist shooter Mehuli Ghosh, Asian Games champion marksman Saurabh Chaudhary and Asian junior badminton champion Lakshya Sena.

(With PTI Inputs)

