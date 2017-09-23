Mary Kom to represent AIBA at IOC athletes’ forum

New Delhi: Indian boxing great MC Mary Kom will represent AIBA (International Boxing Association) at the athletes’ forum of IOC (International Olympic Committee). The forum will be conducted in November later this year. It will be the eighth forum held and will take place in Lausanne from the 11th to the 13th of the month. Mary Kom is of course one of the favourites of AIBA, having won their legends award only last year.

“This bi-annual forum brings together athlete representatives from across the Olympic Movement and provides an in-person community where athletes can exchange and discuss their viewpoint,” the AIBA wrote in its invitation letter to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh.

“In this respect, we would like to designate Ms. Mary Kom to attend the forum as AIBA representative,” the letter stated. The event, however, overlaps with the Asian Championship in Vietnam, which is scheduled from November 2 to 12.

If Mary Kom is selected for the tournament after trials later this month, her participation at the IOC event would become uncertain. Among the most decorated athletes in Indian sports, Mary Kom is an Asian Games gold-medallist besides being a multiple-time Asian champion. (With PTI inputs)