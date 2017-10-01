Max Verstappen triumphs at final Malaysian Grand Prix
With 281 points in the bag, Hamilton is considerably ahead of Vettel in the championship table. Vettel has 247 points. Bottas with 222 points rounds off the top three in this category.
New Delhi: Max Verstappen won his first race of this season and the second of his career as he was victorious at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday. The race happened to be the last race in Malaysia.
Another important result was Lewis Hamilton ending second who eventually only managed to increase his lead in the championship table. While Hamilton started from pole position in Malaysia, Verstappen started at number two.
Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas rounded off the top five in that order in the race on Sunday.
With 281 points in the bag, Hamilton is considerably ahead of Vettel in the championship table. Vettel has 247 points. Bottas with 222 points rounds off the top three in this category.
Results from the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday:
1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)
310 km in 1hr 30:01.290 (average speed: 207 km/h)
2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes-AMG) at 12.770
3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) at 22.519
4. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) at 37.362
5. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes-AMG) at 56.021
6. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) at 1:18.630
7. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren-Honda) at 1 lap
8. Lance Stroll (CAN/Williams) at 1 lap
9. Felipe Massa (BRA/Williams) at 1 lap
10. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Force India) at 1 lap
11. Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren-Honda) at 1 lap
12. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 1 lap
13. Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) at 1 lap
14. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Toro Rosso) at 1 lap
15. Jolyon Palmer (GBR/Renault) at 1 lap
16. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault) at 1 lap
17. Pascal Wehrlein (GER/Sauber) at 1 lap
18. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber) at 2 laps
The other competitors were not classified. (With AFP inputs)