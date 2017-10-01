Max Verstappen triumphs at final Malaysian Grand Prix

New Delhi: Max Verstappen won his first race of this season and the second of his career as he was victorious at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday. The race happened to be the last race in Malaysia.

Another important result was Lewis Hamilton ending second who eventually only managed to increase his lead in the championship table. While Hamilton started from pole position in Malaysia, Verstappen started at number two.

Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas rounded off the top five in that order in the race on Sunday.

With 281 points in the bag, Hamilton is considerably ahead of Vettel in the championship table. Vettel has 247 points. Bottas with 222 points rounds off the top three in this category.

Results from the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday:

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

310 km in 1hr 30:01.290 (average speed: 207 km/h)

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes-AMG) at 12.770

3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) at 22.519

4. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) at 37.362

5. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes-AMG) at 56.021

6. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) at 1:18.630

7. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren-Honda) at 1 lap

8. Lance Stroll (CAN/Williams) at 1 lap

9. Felipe Massa (BRA/Williams) at 1 lap

10. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Force India) at 1 lap

11. Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren-Honda) at 1 lap

12. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 1 lap

13. Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) at 1 lap

14. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Toro Rosso) at 1 lap

15. Jolyon Palmer (GBR/Renault) at 1 lap

16. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault) at 1 lap

17. Pascal Wehrlein (GER/Sauber) at 1 lap

18. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber) at 2 laps

The other competitors were not classified. (With AFP inputs)