McLaren-Renault confirm Fernando Alonso to train at Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit

Barcelona: The McLaren-Renault team has confirmed that Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will train at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Monday and Wednesday.

Alonso' s teammate Stoffel Vandoorne of Belgium will drive on Tuesday and Thursday during the first four-day training series for the Formula One teams, reports Efe.

"#BarcelonaTest line up confirmed: @alo_oficial will take the wheel on Monday and Wednesday with @svandoorne on test duty Tuesday and Thursday," McLaren tweeted.

The Montmelo circuit is set to host the first of two four-day Monday-Thursday training sessions prior to the start of the Formula One World Championship.